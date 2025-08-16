Steve Lacy is in the process of rolling out his new album Oh Yeah?, which is his first since 2022's Gemini Rights. For this press run, he sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, during which he recalled the very first time that he met Jay-Z.

It was apparently a pretty recent link-up while the two artists were backstage at an event. Hov was watching one of his kids, and Lacy decided to approach him. "I don't think he [knew who I was]," he admitted. Nevertheless, the Internet member talked with the Roc Nation mogul about their fashion love for The Row before Steve made a joke about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show controversy. For those unaware, debate began when Kendrick Lamar got the job in New Orleans, which led to calls against this perceived Lil Wayne snub.

"I was like, 'Man, it's f***ed up you didn't book Lil Wayne in New Orleans at the Super Bowl,'" Steve Lacy recalled. "He's like, 'Nah, it was all there. It would be crazy not to have Kendrick, you know?' And I was like, 'Nah, I know. I'm just f***ing with you.'"

Elsewhere, Lacy also praised Jay's 4:44 album. "He's like, 'Man, I'm happy you brought it up,'" he recalled. "Then I was like, 'Man, you a cool dude, bro.' Then after I walked away, I was like, 'Why the f**k did I just tell Jay-Z he's a cool dude?'"

Steve Lacy "Nice Shoes"

We will see whether or not this lead-up to Oh Yeah? will include more curious stories. While Jay-Z hasn't said much about the Super Bowl, that divisive debate is just a fanbase war. Other accounts suggest that Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar actually got in touch after the announcement, including Weezy himself.