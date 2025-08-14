Steve Lacy Reveals New Album “Oh Yeah?” Is Coming Soon

Steve Lacy Album Coming Soon Music News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Steve Lacy at Amazon MGM Studios Premiere of "Blink Twice" at DGA Theater Complex on August 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)
According to Steve Lacy, his highly anticipated third studio album has taken plenty of "time and thought."

Fans have been waiting patiently for Steve Lacy's third studio album since he dropped Gemini Rights back in 2022. In May of this year, however, he indicated in an Instagram post that the wait wasn't over quite yet. "I aint dropping another album till yall go appreciate [Gemini Rights] like yall needed to," he wrote at the time.

Fortunately, it appears that now, the highly anticipated album is finally on the way. During a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Lacy confirmed that the project is titled Oh Yeah? Reportedly, it's slated for release in the "near future."

“This one has taken a lot of time and thought,” he said of the album. “I keep using the word ‘design.’ It feels like fully designing a new language for myself."

Steve Lacy New Album
Syndication: Desert Sun
R&B singer Steve Lacy performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Tom Coulter / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I got humbled a couple times," Lacy added. "So now I'm like, 'stop trying to sequence the f**king music and just write the songs.'" At the time of writing, a release date for the upcoming album has yet to be revealed.

This is far from all Lacy discussed during the interview. He was also asked about Drake dissing him during a stream with xQc last November. "This guy’s like a fragile opp — it is a good song, though,” the Toronto artist said upon hearing Lacy's music. “Chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.”

Lacy wasn't at all offended. "I thought it was so awesome," he explained, "I love Drake. I grew up listening to Drake and sh*t, you know."

He continued, "I was like, 'This is so beautiful.' Like, yes, I didn't know what it meant. No one, no one knew what it meant. ... And then Fousheé sent me a link and it was the video and I was like, 'Whoa.' I was so excited... I f*cked with it. It was cool."

Caroline Fisher
