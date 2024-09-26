Steve Lacy Teases Kendrick Lamar Collab On His Upcoming Album

Lacy was at Dot's "Pop Out" show.

Steve Lacy is a bona fide star. The singer and songwriter broke out with "Bad Habit" in 2022. That said, he's been dropping quality songs since his first single in 2015. Lacy is gearing up to release his third studio album, and he discussed the creative process during an interview with Fantastic Man. He shed light on how many songs he's recorded, and which artists might appear on the album alongside him. Lacy told the outlet that one artist towers over the other when it comes to securing a feature. Who? Kendrick Lamar, of course.

Steve Lacy told the outlet that he's compelled to find artists with eccentricities. He's drawn to those who can tease out different elements of his own musicality. "I'm moved by what’s weird," the singer asserted. "It’s almost like I hear them, and I think, I need to call this person." It was during this point in the interview that Steve Lacy singled out Kendrick Lamar as an example. "I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want a Kendrick verse," he teased. The notion of a Lacy and Lamar song is not as left field as it might sound, though. It's technically happened before. Lacy played guitar on the standout cut "PRIDE." from Lamar's 2017 album DAMN.

Steve Lacy Appeared On Lamar's "DAMN" Album

Steve Lacy was also invited to Lamar's "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth. He was one of the celebrities who were dancing on stage during Lamar's "Not Like Us" performance. There's a rapport between him and Lamar that would make a proper feature a no-brainer. Despite their past, however, Lacy admitted that he felt out of place at the aforementioned "Pop Out." "I don’t feel tough," he admitted. "We were at the run-through, and I was, like, 'How am I here?' But I was so honored.. I thought I would never be in the conversation. It was cool."

Steve Lacy has been pretty selective with his features in the past. He only had two features on his first two albums, respectively. None of them were rappers. He's perfectly content working with the likes of J. Cole or Tyler, The Creator, but a feature on his album would seemingly need to fit a larger vision. A very large vision. Lacy told Fantastic Man that he's already compiled 300 song "sketches" in preparation for the new album. We hope that Kendrick Lamar ends up on one of them.