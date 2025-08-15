One of the quirkier hitmakers of this generation is back and he's not wasting any time getting back into the full swing of things. The artist we are talking about is the one and only, Steve Lacy. The Compton native has been inactive since 2022, his most successful year of his career.
Then, he dropped his critically lauded sophomore album Gemini Rights, which housed his most popular song to date, "Bad Habits." The track was absolutely everywhere, especially when it came to short form content on social media.
That track, as well as of the rest of the project, helped Steve Lacy earn a GRAMMY win in the Best Progressive R&B Album category.
But he's moving on from that beloved era with "Nice Shoes," the lead single to his third LP, OH YEAH? A release date has yet to be announced, but it's coming before year's end. In his upcoming cover story for the September issue for Rolling Stone, he spoke on the process behind this effort.
"This one has taken a lot of time and thought. I keep using the word 'design.' It feels like fully designing a new language for myself," he said as caught by Pitchfork.
That language, at least on "Nice Shoes," is lustful and straightforward, yet stressful. Lacy is having a hard time controlling this wave of feelings and pleads for it stop repeatedly. It sounds like this a preview of a bigger idea and thematic focus, and it's got us wildly intrigued, especially with the chaotic and captivating instrumental.
Steve Lacy "Nice Shoes"
Quotable Lyrics:
Life is but a stain, it's not a tattoo
Temporary pain, it's lame to chase youth
I can't seem to fall in love, it's bad luck
Careful how you spend your time, it adds up
If it was problem I was not solving
Does it even matter? We are not f*cking