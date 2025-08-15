News
nice shoes
Steve Lacy Makes His Long-Awaited Return, Starts New Album Cycle With "Nice Shoes"
Steve Lacy is finally entering a new era of his career and its being kicked off with the experimental lead single "Nice Shoes."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 15, 2025