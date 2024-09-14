Charlamagne Tha God Makes Bold Claim About Drake Super Bowl Rumors After Kendrick Lamar Announcement

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz – via their Brilliant Idiots podcast – recently spoke on the rumors that Drake has been offered the Super Bowl halftime show before, which were sparked after Kendrick Lamar announced his headlining slot in New Orleans next year and its ensuing Lil Wayne controversy. "And by the way, I hope Drake isn't doing corny s**t like leaking that, 'Well, you know, I got offered the Super Bowl a bunch of times and I turned it down,'" Charlamagne kicked his remarks off. "Nobody believes that. I hope Drake isn't going around saying that. Because why wouldn't you do the Super Bowl? Of course you would.

"If you took the time to write a rap that says 'Big as the Super Bowl,' then you understand the magnitude of the Super Bowl and you would absolutely do the Super Bowl," Charlamagne Tha God theorized. "I don't believe that. Let's just say, hypothetically, he did get offered. That right there dispels all of the Internet rumors about Jay-Z hating on Drake, then. Stupid motherf***ers. 'Cause everybody was saying, 'Jay-Z hates Drake, Jay-Z hates Drake.' So if he offered him the Super Bowl four years in a row and he turned it down, is that hate?

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Drake Super Bowl Rumors

"So clearly, Jay-Z's not hating on nobody," Charlamagne Tha God continued. "He's helped Wayne, he's 'offered' Drake the Super Bowl, which I don't even believe. I don't believe that happened. But let's just say hypothetically that he did. [He either offered you the Super Bowl] or he's hating. He liked the post about Cam saying, 'I guess Jay was hating.' He didn't say Jay, he just said one person is hating, he never said who it was. I saw [Drake] like the post. So if you liked the post – I forgot what site he was on. But if you liked the post and then you turn around and say you've been invited to do the Super Bowl and you turned it down? Like, eh.

"Unless he was invited before [Jay-Z became the curator] of the halftime show, but I don't know," Charlamange Tha God concluded. "I don't believe that. Let's be clear. There was no rap at the Super Bowl halftime shows before Jay-Z. You had very, very, very safe rap artists who hit that stage as part of ensembles. The only one I can remember is Nelly. That's literally the only one I can remember."

