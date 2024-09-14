DJ Hed Has A Hot Take About Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne Super Bowl Controversy

Some disagree vehemently, and others know exactly where DJ Hed is coming from.

During an interview with The Shade Room, DJ Hed gave his definitive take on the Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne Super Bowl debacle. "I mean, I don't like the comparisons," he began. "I don't like the negativity around it, I don't think it's needed. For people who are completely self-absorbed and people who are selfish in a certain way – 'Cause it's The Shade Room: I'm not talking about Nicki, Drake, Stunna or nobody like that. I'm just saying that the Internet and the fans and people cause these types of disruptions. I think it's unfair taking away from people's moments.

"When you look at Lil Wayne, Lil Wayne is one of them ones in a real way," DJ Hed continued. "This is not to diminish his legacy or take away from anything that he's done culturally or musically. He's a legend. All of these dudes is his sons. That's a fact, right? So because all of these dudes is his sons, I think he's owed that respect. However, the Super Bowl performance has never been indicative of geography. That just recently became a thing because of cultural awareness.

DJ Hed Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne Debate

"We've all been in rooms where we're the only person who looked like us in those rooms," DJ Hed went on. "So whenever you're in these situations, I think you have an opportunity to speak culturally. When you look at what's happening recently with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl, that was more or less curation. Being culturally aware. 'Hey, this might be a good idea. Rappers have never been at the forefront, or hip-hop has never been at the forefront on a stage like this.'