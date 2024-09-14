Dee-1's Support Of Kendrick Lamar Leads To Barrage Of Backlash From New Orleans Community

Kendrick shouted out the Louisiana Christian rapper on "Watch The Party Die*" for his support.

This debate between Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne for who deserved Super Bowl honors is starting to get a little too serious. We say that because New Orleans, Louisiana native Dee-1 is getting a lot of hate for his support of the former. As you are all aware by now, the city has been extremely upset with their hometown hero not receiving the honors. Obviously, no one likes seeing Weezy upset as he was in his first public address since the announcement. But some people are taking their anger too far to where they want to ban and warn residents of NOLA like Dee-1 to never come back home.

That's just some of the backlash the Christian rapper has been receiving, according to HipHopDX. Dee-1 shared a compilation accompanied by a voice-over detailing what he's been dealing with since showing K-Dot love. "This is why you should never love your city more than you love God. So, Kendrick Lamar shouted me out in his new song and honestly, it’s been life-changing already in the past 24 hours. That’s the elevation. At the same time comes the condemnation", he begins.

Dee-1 Recaps All Of That He's Been Receiving Since Backing Kendrick Lamar

"So now they got people – because they mad at my opinion at who should perform at the Super Bowl – so now they making diss tracks about me. They got people saying I’m canceled from the city. They got people saying I better not come back to the city. People I’m cool with making videos mad at what I’m standing on, when it’s the same thing I been standing on since y’all met me". However, even though Dee-1 is being bombarded, he's not going to let that change him. "Thankfully, I’m just gon’ keep being me, keep serving God. That’s what got me here. And Imma just be thankful for every part that comes along with this journey, no matter what it entails".