Dee-1 Thanks Fredo Bang For Helping Him Reconcile With Meek Mill

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Dee-1 attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Recently, Dee-1 recalled having a heart-to-heart with Meek Mill at a club in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX.

Back in 2023, Dee-1 called out Meek Mill during an appearance on Sway's Universe, and now they've finally been able to make amends. At the time, the Christian MC accused the Philly rapper of glorifying violence. He called out Rick Ross and Jim Jones too, insisting that they all "could do better." This earned heated responses from all three rappers, prompting Dee-1 to clarify that his criticism was purely "out of love."

“The world wants it to become something negative and unhealthy, but let’s make sure we use this as an opportunity to educate and to communicate," he said on B High TV. "And if that means we can be friends at the end of this — cool. If we can’t ever be friends — cool, all good. Just go be a better man of God and I’ma try to be the best man of God I can be, and it’s gucci.”

Dee-1 & Meek Mill

Fortunately, Dee-1 got to speak with Meek personally at a nightclub in New Orleans during the Super Bowl LIX festivities this month, all thanks to Fredo Bang. “I just saw Meek Mill in the club during Super Bowl in New Orleans,” he revealed in a new interview with Revolt News. “I went to the club because they told me Meek Mill was going to be there that night [...] If he in my city and I got an opportunity to go, I got to go to the club to go link with him face to face to have a man-to-man talk.”

“Shout out to my little brother, Fredo Bang, because he knows Meek personally,” Dee-1 added. “He facilitated it to make sure it was good. And I went, walked through, Meek had about 25 people with him [...] We had a man-to-man talk in the middle of the club. And I love Meek Mill for that.” Ultimately, Dee-1 says that they were able to walk away with more respect for one another, even if they didn't agree on everything.

[Via]

