Dee-1 Thanks Fredo Bang For Helping Him Reconcile With Meek Mill

Back in 2023, Dee-1 called out Meek Mill during an appearance on Sway's Universe, and now they've finally been able to make amends. At the time, the Christian MC accused the Philly rapper of glorifying violence. He called out Rick Ross and Jim Jones too, insisting that they all "could do better." This earned heated responses from all three rappers, prompting Dee-1 to clarify that his criticism was purely "out of love."

“The world wants it to become something negative and unhealthy, but let’s make sure we use this as an opportunity to educate and to communicate," he said on B High TV. "And if that means we can be friends at the end of this — cool. If we can’t ever be friends — cool, all good. Just go be a better man of God and I’ma try to be the best man of God I can be, and it’s gucci.”

Dee-1 & Meek Mill

Fortunately, Dee-1 got to speak with Meek personally at a nightclub in New Orleans during the Super Bowl LIX festivities this month, all thanks to Fredo Bang. “I just saw Meek Mill in the club during Super Bowl in New Orleans,” he revealed in a new interview with Revolt News. “I went to the club because they told me Meek Mill was going to be there that night [...] If he in my city and I got an opportunity to go, I got to go to the club to go link with him face to face to have a man-to-man talk.”