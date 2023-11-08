Dee-1 Continues Calling Out Rick Ross, Accuses Him Of “Deflecting”

Dee-1 says that Rick Ross was “deflecting” with his recent rebuttal against the rapper. He had previously scolded Ross about setting a better example with his music, noting that he, Jim Jones, and Meek Mill, among others, should consider the impact their lyrical content has on the listener.

“We are either pleasing God or The Devil with the music that we make," Dee-1 captioned a new video on social media. "I love you and I hope you can choose the route we all know is best. [praying-hand emoji] Definitely down to talk more, because the public needs to see two talented, successful, imperfect black men have tough conversations. I love you too much to not be honest with you, and right now, you’re deflecting.”

Rick Ross & Meek Mill At The Release Of "Port Of Miami 2"

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: Rick Ross and Meek Mill attend Rick Ross "Port Of Miami 2" Album Release Celebration at Villain on August 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

As for Ross’ response to Dee-1’s original critique, he accused Dee-1 of wanting to go viral with his comments. “Lil’ man, whoever you is, until you feed the kids where you’re from for 20 years straight, don’t question Rozay. Wait until you buy 10,000 bikes. […] Don’t question Bawse. You heard me, lil’ man? Get that basket off your head, so you could think clear, lil’ man. […] Since you wanna go viral, I’m gonna show you how to go viral, lil’ man,” Ross said. “Go viral feedin’ them kids in your hood. Go viral givin’ them bikes away. Go viral Christmas time! Don’t be sayin’, ‘Jim Jones.’ Jim Jones just gave away goddamn six figures worth of clothes in his hood. And you a n***a who talkin’. Lookin’ vegan, knowin’ you eatin’ more goddamn biggly-wiggly bacon than any other n***a out here. Shut up.” Check out Dee-1’s latest video below.

Dee-1 Addresses Rick Ross

Ross isn’t the only one to respond to Dee-1’s remarks. Meek Mill also fired back on his Instagram Story that he “was rappin’ this way when I became the face of reform…that’s how I got there. Y’all forgot that fast.” The back and forth comes as Ross and Meek prepare for the release of their highly-anticipated collaborative album, Too Good To Be True, later this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop.

