Lecrae & Dee-1 React To Kendrick Lamar's Surprise Release Shoutouts

Kendrick Lamar applauds Lecrae and Dee-1 on his new track.

Last night, Kendrick Lamar took the internet by storm by surprise releasing a new track on Instagram. The song, which fans have dubbed "Watch the Party Die," sees him pick apart the music industry and modern culture. At different points, he even namedrops Christian rappers Lecrae and Dee-1, applauding them for their character.

“Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do / F*ck these n***as up or show ’em just what prayer do?” he rhymes towards the end of the song. “I want to be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1 / But I would—,” he spits at another point, omitting an apparent threat. Of course, Dee-1 and Lecrae wasted no time and quickly took to Twitter/X to share their reactions to the shoutout.

Lecrae & Dee-1 Thank Kendrick Lamar

"Love you Dot…. Always here," Lecrae wrote simply alongside a prayer emoji. Dee-1 shared an old photo of him and Kendrick, thanking him for mentioning him and delivering a hopeful remark about the future. “I appreciate the shoutout brother. @kendricklamar [heart emoji] More than you’ll ever know. A shift is happening. The time is now! [prayer emoji].” As expected, Dee-1 and Lecrae are far from the only ones to share their reactions to Kendrick's new song recently.