Lecrae & Dee-1 React To Kendrick Lamar's Surprise Release Shoutouts

Last night, Kendrick Lamar took the internet by storm by surprise releasing a new track on Instagram. The song, which fans have dubbed "Watch the Party Die," sees him pick apart the music industry and modern culture. At different points, he even namedrops Christian rappers Lecrae and Dee-1, applauding them for their character.
“Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do / F*ck these n***as up or show ’em just what prayer do?” he rhymes towards the end of the song. “I want to be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1 / But I would—,” he spits at another point, omitting an apparent threat. Of course, Dee-1 and Lecrae wasted no time and quickly took to Twitter/X to share their reactions to the shoutout.
Lecrae & Dee-1 Thank Kendrick Lamar
"Love you Dot…. Always here," Lecrae wrote simply alongside a prayer emoji. Dee-1 shared an old photo of him and Kendrick, thanking him for mentioning him and delivering a hopeful remark about the future. “I appreciate the shoutout brother. @kendricklamar [heart emoji] More than you’ll ever know. A shift is happening. The time is now! [prayer emoji].” As expected, Dee-1 and Lecrae are far from the only ones to share their reactions to Kendrick's new song recently.
Shortly after it dropped, for example, DJ Akademiks took to his comments section with a brief but telling message. "No no noooo," he wrote. Some listeners believe that Kendrick took aim at him subliminally on his latest drop, suggesting that he's been too loyal to Drake over the past few months. "Influencers talk down 'cause I'm not with the basic sh*t," Lamar raps. "But they don't hate me, they hate the man that I represent / The type of man that never d*ck ride 'cause I want a favor." What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's new track? What about him name-dropping Lecrae and Dee-1? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.