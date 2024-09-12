Kendrick Lamar Dug Up An eBay Listing For New Song's Cover Art

Kendrick Lamar fans are probably breaking down a possible quintuple-entendre reference... but they're just some black Forces.

Whenever Kendrick Lamar drops something, you can bet on a whole lot of content in the aftermath that breaks down all the details we didn't catch on first listen, whether they're reaches or not. However, sometimes this process can be as simple as tracing back the origins of a certain image. Moreover, Internet sleuths found out that the cover art for his new untitled song, commonly referred to as "Watch The Party Die" online, actually comes from a $70 eBay listing for a pair of black used '82 Nike Air Force 1s. In fact, the listing sold that very same night that the song came out (Wednesday, September 11).

Furthermore, folks are obviously dissecting a lot of other aspects about this new Kendrick Lamar song and reacting to it appropriately. As you can imagine, the OVO team – including Mr. "Weird Case" Baka Not Nice – isn't very happy about this song coming out, or thinks it's not worth anyone's time. But for pgLang-heads and hip-hop fans at large on any side of the fence, it's very exciting to see this rollout kick into full-ish gear. Let's see what that lead single sounds like...

Kendrick Lamar Lurked On eBay For New Song's Cover Art

Elsewhere, a lot of fans are also breaking down what Kendrick Lamar had to say to Drake on this new track. However, it's not much. On this new record, there are many reflections on the battle and what happened between these MCs, but nothing in the way of new criticisms, attacks, or specific or subliminal shots. Instead, the criticisms on "Watch The Party Die" are more general towards the industry and state of the culture as a whole, much like K.Dot's "The Heart" series. As such, calling this "the start of Round 2" after both sides seemed to sidestep it is a mischaracterization on many fans' behalf.