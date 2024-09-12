Kendrick Lamar's New Song Has The Internet In An Absolute Chokehold

Dot did it again.

Nobody knows how to break the internet like Kendrick Lamar. The rapper was historically pretty normal when it came to new album releases. 2024 has brought out a different side of him, though. Lamar has been in stealth mode, popping up to drop a devastating song and then retreating. It's a game plan that helped him clinch a win in the battle against Drake. The battle is seemingly over, but Kendrick Lamar has decided to keep the game plan intact. The rapper dropped a song on Instagram Wednesday night, and the internet promptly broke.

One could argue the new song is the most cryptic release of Lamar's career thus far. At least the Drake disses had proper title. The new one is still untitled, and is only available to stream on Instagram. There have been frantic attempts on the part of fans to cram all the new bars and determine who each of them are intended for. Kendrick Lamar has become the hip hop equivalent of Taylor Swift, in that every single thing he says gets dissected and praised for quadruple meanings. That said, the song is excellent, and fans everywhere seem to agree.

Kendrick Lamar Has Left Fans In Awe With Latest Song

The creepy vibe of the song had Twitter users comparing Kendrick Lamar to Omar from The Wire. One user even included a clip of the fictional gangster strolling with a fan, and wrote: "This how it feels when Kendrick Lamar drops anything right now." Others struggled to come up with a comparison, and simply marveled at the rapper's planning. "Kendrick Lamar is perhaps the most calculated, art of war moving a*s n**ga we’ve ever seen in Rap," another user tweeted.

Then there were fans who tried to break down the significance of Lamar dropping on September 11th. Surely, there must be a deeper meaning there, right? Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to the track. Do you think Lamar will eventually drop his album? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.