DJ Akademiks Reacts To Seemingly Being Dissed In New Kendrick Lamar Song

Ak is freaking out.

Kendrick Lamar and DJ Akademiks could not be further apart when it comes to their feelings on Drake. The former is the self-proclaimed "biggest hater." The latter has been described by many as the biggest Drake fan there is. DJ Akademiks let his bias shine through all throughout the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef, and it looks like the Candyman took note. Lamar just dropped off an untitled song, and in it he seemingly takes shots at the internet personality. It didn't take long for Ak to panic.

There are lots of dense bars to get through on Lamar's latest. The ones that seem most clear, though, are the ones fans have interpreted as being about DJ Akademiks. "Influencers talk down 'cause I'm not with the basic sh*t," Lamar raps. "But they don't hate me, they hate the man that I represent / The type of man that never d*ck ride 'cause I want a favor." Ak is definitely an influencer, and has been accused of riding a little too hard for Drake over the years. The subliminals continue. "The radio personality pushing propaganda for salary," he adds. "Let me know when they turn up as a casualty."

DJ Akademiks makes a living off being first to these surprise drops, so it wasn't going to take long for him to hear it. He didn't take it well. The internet personality dropped a comment on Lamar's Instagram that made his discomfort with the situation crystal clear. "No no noooo," he wrote. We get it. Being the target of a Kendrick Lamar diss has to be horrifying. That said, DJ Akademiks has been in this situation before. Lamar called out Ak by name on "6:16 In LA," which dropped at the height of the Drake diss.