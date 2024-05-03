Kendrick Lamar Continues To Whale On Drake With Stunning Diss "6:16 In LA"

Kendrick Lamar lived up to a "promise" he made to himself on "euphoria" just a couple of days ago. "Back To Back," I like that record / I'ma get back to that, for the record." It turns out he really did have something else cooking, as Kendrick Lamar has just dropped "6:16 in LA." The song was released on his Instagram just about an hour ago, and like "euphoria," it is sending the internet into a frenzy.

"6:16 in LA" sees K-Dot ride a more laid-back instrumental with some pretty synths, minimal drums and guitar, as well as a soulful vocal loop. As for the disses, Lamar takes aim at the Drake stans like DJ Akademiks, "Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on Ak' / Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back." He also suggests that people over at OVO are working for him and praying on Drake's downfall in this beef. "Have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?... Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it / Can't "Toosie Slide" up out of this one, it's just gon' resurface."

Read More: Kanye West Failed To Drop "Vultures 2" And Fans Are Not Happy

Listen To "6:16 in LA" By Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick also calls out how The Boy has been using memes to poke and prod him to respond. "You're playin' dirty with Zack Bia and Twitter bots / But your reality can't hide behind Wi-Fi / Your lil' memes is losing steam, they figured you out." As for the title of the track, Genius feels this is another reference to something that Drake is known for. What we mean is "euphoria" was calling back to the Netflix show Euphoria, something that he had a hand in. "6:16 in LA" plays on the timestamp series that Drake has. There is a lot more to breakdown with this surprise release, so be sure to stick around.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "6:16 in LA" by Kendrick Lamar? Are you surprised that he dissed Drake again so quickly, why or why not? Does this stand up to "euphoria," or is this just something to tide fans over? What bars stood out to you the most? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and "6:16 in LA." Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Timid soul, stare in the mirror, askin' where I was from

Austin, I know this type of power is gon' cost, but I live in cicadian rhythms of a shooting star

The mannerisms of Raphael, I can heal and give you art

But I pick the carcass apart

Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on Ak'

Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back

Read More: Gunna Aims For The Neck On New Single "Whatsapp (Wassam)"

[Via]