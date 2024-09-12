Kendrick Lamar's Childhood Friend Drops A Bombshell Following Surprise Release

Let's hope that chosen family ties run deep.

After months of theorizing and celebrating for pgLang Stans, Kendrick Lamar is apparently (and finally) kicking his rollout into full gear. Whether this is first and foremost a rollout for his Super Bowl LIX halftime show or a potential new album remains a mystery. However, thanks to K.Dot's longtime friend Euro on Twitter, we have hope that it won't be long until we find out. "That's just a teaser watch the next s**t," he responded to a fan who tagged him in a post about Kendrick's new untitled song. As such, it seems like we might get a follow-up to this new release sooner rather than later.

However, it's still anyone's guess as to what this "next s**t" even means. Is it a new album, a new hot single, a compilation project, another Drake diss, or just more and more hype until the big New Orleans stage on February 9? Either way, it's clear that it's Kendrick Lamar season right now, and there are so many ways in which it could develop. Fans are even looking deeply into the eBay listing of some Black Forces that he used as his cover art.

Kendrick Lamar's Friend Says He's Just Getting Started

In addition, they also might be reading a bit too deeply into the new song itself, which has some references to Drake throughout. Still, these allusions are more factual and historical than they are straight-up disses, jabs, or re-instigations. It's more of a track in which Kendrick Lamar vents against the industry and the culture, using his recent victory as a jumping-off point. While some fans out there are criticizing him for seemingly contradicting his promise of "no Round 2s," it's also not accurate to call this a second round in the first place.