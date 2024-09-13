Nas Congratulates Kendrick Lamar For Super Bowl Halftime Show

From one legend to another.

Kendrick Lamar has had one of the most eventful years for a rapper in recent memory, following up his Super Bowl halftime show announcement with a new song after an intense battle with Drake. Even though there's a lot of debate over whether or not the legendary Lil Wayne deserved the headlining spot instead, another hip-hop legend had nothing to say but congratulations. Moreover, Nas recently shouted K.Dot out on his Instagram Story on Friday (September 13), which is coincidentally one day before Esco's birthday. "Congratulations to my brotha @kendricklamar. Can't wait to watch the party die!!!!" he wrote, making reference to Kendrick's new track and reposting his Super Bowl announcement.

As such, this is a light cosign on Nas' part of all the cultural, social, and philosophical critiques of the rap game that Kendrick Lamar engaged in on his new record. But it's also just an excited anticipation of what's to come from him, so let's not read too deeply into it. If you weren't aware, these two MCs admire each other deeply, with them linking up for the Queens lyricist's 50th birthday party last year. Also, Nasir Jones spoke glowingly of listening to the Compton star for the first time on his King's Disease III cut, "First Time."

Kendrick Lamar Gets Love From Nas

"Since when did rap leave me so suspended in air?" Nas rapped about his first experience with Kendrick Lamar's art. "Since Kendrick entered the atmosphere, ’09, I was there / On La Cienega, my n***a from L.A. said there’s a n***a from Black Hippy / I was happy to just witness history." Many rap fans today can probably relate to this feeling, whether it's specifically concerning the pgLang creative or when it comes to other fan-favorite artists these days.