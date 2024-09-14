50 Cent Divulges His Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show & Drake Beef

The world is still talking about all things Kendrick Lamar and Drake, bolstered by the former's new song and his Super Bowl halftime show announcement. There are many debates on the table: the supposed existence of a "Round 2," the Lil Wayne controversy, and the general back-and-forth fanbase war between these two artists. One mediator of sorts with ties to both parties is 50 Cent, who previously seemed to take the 6ix God's side in all this. But during his recent appearance on The Talk as a special guest, he spoke on all of these aspects and made it clear that he's got a lot of love on both sides of the aisle.
"I mean, it was a choice," 50 Cent said of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl slot, which he thinks he fully deserves. "As a solo artist right now, he's the guy." In addition, he also stated that he understands why people wanted to see Lil Wayne take the big stage in New Orleans next year. However, Fif proposed that K.Dot should bring out some of his collaborators, hinting that he doesn't think a Weezy guest spot is out of the question. Of course, Young Money loyalty would probably get in the way of that, but maybe a Drake beef isn't as big as the Super Bowl.
50 Cent Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake
As for the actual battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, 50 Cent called it "good for the culture." "Both Drake and Kendrick produced quality music faster because they had to compete with each other," he posited. "That competitive nature made them go work and have responses. Hip-hop is still – it's not just a genre where you can just make a song and sit back. You have to make a song and be ready to make a song again right away with other artists."
Meanwhile, Lil Wayne recently gave a statement on this Super Bowl debacle. "It made me feel like s**t not getting this opportunity," he expressed in a video. "And when I felt like s**t, you guys reminded me that I ain't s**t without y'all. And that's an amazing reality. So, like I said, it broke me. And I'm just trying to put me back together. But, my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on sports television and everybody repping me. I really appreciate that, I really do. I feel like I let all of y'all down by not getting that opportunity. But I'm working on me and I'm working. Thank you."