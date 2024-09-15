Drake Gets Mercilessly Clowned For His Birthday Party Outfit

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
REAL 92.3's "The Real Show"
INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Musician Drake performs onstage during REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show" at The Forum on November 8, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
The 6ix God's fashion sense has been a meme before.

Drake can't catch a break online these days, although we doubt that this is bothering the biggest artist in the world... Right? Maybe we'll see him respond to some recent jokes that came his way online over the outfit he chose for a friend's birthday party recently. Moreover, the "Blue Green Red" artist wore a boxy suit which many compared to the oversized two-pieces that were popular in the 2000s. As you can see in the comments section of the Instagram post below, not many people were feeling this look, but they're probably just hating. After all, 'tis the season.

But some folks wonder just how much the broader criticism of Drake is legitimate or just hating, such as the rumors around his supposed rejection of Super Bowl halftime show offers on multiple occasions. "If you took the time to write a rap that says 'Big as the Super Bowl,' then you understand the magnitude of the Super Bowl and you would absolutely do the Super Bowl," Charlamagne Tha God recently speculated. "I don't believe that. Let's just say, hypothetically, he did get offered. That right there dispels all of the Internet rumors about Jay-Z hating on Drake, then."

Drake's Roasted Fit

On the other hand, others like 50 Cent would rather speak on the overall positives of Drake's battle with Kendrick Lamar and its ensuing side quests. "Both Drake and Kendrick produced quality music faster because they had to compete with each other," he told The Talk while explaining why the feud was "good for the culture." "That competitive nature made them go work and have responses. Hip-hop is still – it's not just a genre where you can just make a song and sit back. You have to make a song and be ready to make a song again right away with other artists."

But for all the clowning that Drake can get, he's always got an answer. We're sure it's only a matter of time before he drops some new music, which could be a teased collaboration with Rod Wave. Still, the Toronto superstar has found it hard to find his footing in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle. We'll see how much longer these comeback attempts last...

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares
...