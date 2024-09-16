Dame Dash Claims Drake Offered To Buy His "Reasonable Doubt" Share

Drake and Jay-Z's relationship has been the talk of the town as of late... Well, at least part of it.

Like many other of his hip-hop relationships, Drake shares a pretty rocky history with Jay-Z. They've sent supposed subliminals at each other, collaborated, and gone back and forth on this dynamic at least twice now. Moreover, many folks think that Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl halftime show over Lil Wayne is Hov's way of slighting Young Money (and by extension, the 6ix God) through his NFL partnership. Some folks think that Jay offered it to Drizzy in the past to no avail. But Dame Dash recently threw another wrench into this history, as he claimed that The Boy reached out to him to respond to Dame's sale offers for his one-third share of Reasonable Doubt. It's important to note that Dame reportedly does not have the ability to do this in the first place, as you can read in the second "Via" link below.

"As for battle rap, there's never been a battle rap where, you know, the record becomes a hit, puts another artist in a very uncomfortable position – pause – and then they get to perform it at the Super Bowl," Dame Dash said of the Toronto superstar's Kendrick battle and the Super Bowl debate. "I'm thinking, like, what I would do if I was Drake. I'd be like, 'Well, a big W would be to come to the Super Bowl with one of these Roc-A-Fella chains.' Drake hollered at me through a DM and made and offer. I'm not quite sure what happened. But I thought that he had got with Jay on something, but I don't know.

Dame Dash Makes Bold Drake & Jay-Z Claim

"But it would be a good time to close if you got it," Dame Dash continued. "You know, I wouldn't do it if you don't got it. If you want to own Reasonable Doubt, if you want to own a third of it, have a say at the board meeting for at least the next seven years and make money off of it, I would get these chains. Or one, you get one. And I'ma make it even better. I spoke to Alligator Jesus and I was like, 'Yo, if somebody does buy it for this price, now I got to give some Roc-A-Fella grills.' So I guess I'll put up some Roc-A-Fella grills as well if you have the bread."