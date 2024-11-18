Drake Allegedly Offered Dame Dash $6 Million For His Roc-A-Fella Share But Backed Out

Dame Dash says he doesn't know why Drake backed out.

Dame Dash claims that Drake offered him $6 million to take ownership of his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, which includes rights to JAY-Z's iconic album, Reasonable Doubt. Despite the alleged offer, Dame says Drake eventually backed out on the deal, which he describes as revealing of JAY-Z's true legacy. "I thought that more people would be interested in buying it because of the art value of it. And that's the only thing I was selling," Dame said on America Nu Network. "Because of how everyone portrays that they love this dude, if they really loved him like that, I thought some collector like the Wu-Tang thing. Wu-Tang is loved. People really value them a certain way... There was no love."

"Drake put in a bid for $6 million, but then he disappeared," he went on to reveal. "I don't know what happened." As Dame's claim circulated on social media, fans shared their own explanations as to why the shares didn't go for more. "Or maybe he told everybody back off so it could be sold for cheap so you would still be scrambling to pay off the immense debt you’re still in. Just a thought," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "Nobody dropping 10m and only have the rights for 7 years.. album is trash anyways."

Drake Performs With JAY-Z In New York City

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (Exclusive Coverage) Jay-Z and Drake perform at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

It's not the first time Dame Dash has mentioned Drake having an interest in his shares of Roc-A-Fella. Back in September, he referenced the offer while discussing the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar on America Nu Network. "Drake hollered at me through a DM and made and offer. I'm not quite sure what happened. But I thought that he had got with Jay on something, but I don't know," he said at the time.

