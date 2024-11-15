The State Of New York Finally Takes Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Shares Off His Hands

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
What a long legal saga... But is it really over?

Dame Dash has been trying for a while to sell his one-third share of Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records, and it seems like he's finally on the other side of that hurdle. Moreover, according to the New York Post, the state government of New York purchased it for $1 million at a federal auction in Manhattan on Thursday (November 14). This is so the state can mitigate the record executive's back taxes debt of $8.7 million, and an anonymous Albany representative emerged with the winning bid with hopes to flip it into a cash heavy solution to these monetary problems. However, it's unclear how or when the state of New York will flip this purchase through a sale.

For those unaware, the government of New York City previously criticized Jay-Z for how he handled these Dame Dash shares and their sale. "Jay-Z has issued widely publicized statements warning potential bidders that copyright ownership will revert back to him in 2031," NYC attorney Gerald E. Singleton wrote in a letter. "Those statements are false and extremely damaging to the City’s interests in ensuring that the auction will generate sufficient funds to satisfy all existing child support arrearages and secure future child support payments. [...] The auction should be conducted in a manner that will bring the highest price for the benefit of affected judgment creditors."

Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Shares Auctioned Off To The State Of New York

As for Dame Dash's situation, he also wanted to sell his Roc-A-Fella shares to pay off a judgement against him stemming from a lawsuit involving film producer Josh Webber. Maybe this will start to close this chapter, but he still has a lot of other narratives to handle. For example, Dame is currently in a back-and-forth Internet beef with 50 Cent, and we all know how ruthless and relentless he can be with his trolling.

Nevertheless, it seems like this battle concerning Dame Dash's one-third share in Roc-A-Fella just got its first big resolution, with a final flip still on the way. It was a long road, but perhaps one that will end in a relatively solid place for everyone involved. Of course, this could all become moot within a few days, weeks, months, or years, as many legal battles have long consequences.

