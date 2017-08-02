New York state
- TVChris Cuomo On Brother Andrew Cuomo's Scandal: "I Did Urge Him To Resign"Chris Cuomo addressed his brother's resignation due to sexual assault claims during his CNN show.By Joe Abrams
- MusicNew York State Honors DMX With "Earl 'DMX' Simmons" DayDMX's birthday will now be honored in New York State as "Earl 'DMX' Simmons Day." By Aron A.
- PoliticsNew York State's Plans To Re-Open Post-Coronavirus UnveiledAndrew Cuomo announces the initial steps to restoring New York state after the severity of coronavirus.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black's Border Arrest May Have Ramifications On His "Sexual Assault" CaseKodak Black's arrest alerted officials in South Carolina to a potential bond violation dating back to 2017.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Become Political Peons In The NY State ElectionsNicki Minaj has endorsed the Democrat faction led by Andrew Cuomo.By Devin Ch
- SocietyT.I. Endorses Actress Turned Politician For Her Stance On Marijuana LegalizationT.I. is ready to cast his vote.By Zaynab
- MusicDJ Khaled, Tinashe Cancel Their Upcoming New York State Fair ShowsDJ Khaled and Tinashe are bowing out.By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled To Play Free New York State Fair ShowDJ Khaled is giving back to his fans.By Matt F