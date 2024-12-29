Dame Dash's Past Debts & Judgements Lead Assets To Auction Block

Dame Dash could be headed to the auction block.

Dame Dash faces mounting financial pressures as more assets are poised for auction to address outstanding debts. Last month, a federal auction in Manhattan saw Dash’s one-third ownership stake in Roc-A-Fella Records sell for $1 million. While significant, the sum fell short of resolving his extensive financial obligations. The sale was prompted by a series of judgments against Dash, including an $823,284.71 award to filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures.

The lawsuit stemmed from claims of unpaid debts and Dash’s alleged attempt to seize control of the film Dear Frank. The proceeds of the Roc-A-Fella sale were swiftly divided among creditors. New York City received $193,877.57 to cover Dash’s overdue child support payments, while $1,702,626.34 was directed to his substantial state tax debt, which exceeds $8 million. Despite these allocations, Webber and Muddy Water Pictures remain unpaid, along with other creditors, including photographer Monique Bunn and writer Edwyna Brooks.

Dame Dash Hit With More Lawsuit, Property On Auction Block

Court filings reveal that Dash’s financial troubles could soon deepen. His Poppington LLC business and copyrights to several films he produced may also face the auction block. Among the works at risk are We Went to... China, Welcome to Blackroc, and Honor Up. These projects form a core part of Poppington LLC and air on Dash’s America Nu television network.