Dame Dash Faces Accusations Of Avoiding Payments As Creditors Continue Coming After His Assets

BY Cole Blake 380 Views
2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Dame Dash's financial troubles aren't over yet.

Dame Dash is facing another dangerous financial situation, according to a new report from AllHipHop. The outlet reports that author and entrepreneur Edwyna Brooks is preparing to seize his assets after winning a $78,289.57 judgment against him. She sued the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder for unlawfully marketing and distributing her book series Mafietta without permission.

Brooks' original copyright infringement win in 2019 led to a $300,000 judgement that was supposed to come through the auctioning of stakes in the companies, Poppington LLC, The Dash Group LLC, and DGCO LLC. However, now, Brooks is asking U.S. Marshals to auction Poppington’s intellectual property as well. The company owns film rights to Honor Up, Too Honorable, and We Went to China.

Did Dame Dash Sell His Roc-A-Fella Shares?
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

The latest financial drama comes after Dame had to auction off his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records. The one-third ownership in the iconic label went for only $1 million at federal auction, last year. At the time, Dame blasted his former business partner, Jay-Z, for claiming that the copyright to the album, Reasonable Doubt, will revert to him. “The State of NY has stepped in and filed the following to the courts…Jay-Z’s statements to the press have poisoned the environment for the auction. He has claimed that he has a termination right under the Copyright Act and that the rights to Reasonable Doubt will revert to him in six years," he wrote on Instagram. “In fact, he has no such termination right and RAF is entitled to the renewal term, which is now 67 years meaning it will own the copyright rights until the year 2098."

In addition to owing Edwyna Brooks, Dame has also been trying to pay off Josh Webber. The filmmaker won a $823,284.71 judgment against him over the movie, Dear Frank. He's been trying to get Dame to pay that out for years at this point.

