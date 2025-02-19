Dame Dash Takes Another Loss In Court Amid “Dear Frank” Legal Battle

Dame Dash has been battling film director Josh Webber in court for years over the film Dear Frank. Dash worked on the film at one point, but eventually, he was removed due to his allegedly unprofessional behavior on set. Despite this, he allegedly went on to promote the film as his own, calling it The List.

Webber and the production company Muddy Waters filed a lawsuit against him in 2019 as a result, accusing him of copyright infringement and defamation. In 2022, Dash was ordered to pay a whopping $805K in damages. Now, he's taken yet another loss in the case, as Judge John F. Walter called him out for allegedly ignoring court orders. According to AllHipHop, Walter alleges that Dash has failed to file important documents related to the case, ignored deadlines, avoided court-ordered mediation, and more. He says that this essentially forced the court to enter a default judgment against him.

Dame Dash's Legal Issues

Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This means that Webber's team can ask for damages, potentially increasing Dash's debt by quite a bit. The judge gave Webber until March 3 to submit proof of damages. This is far from the only legal trouble Dash is dealing with these days, however. Earlier this week, it was also reported that author and entrepreneur Edwyna Brooks filed a motion to seize his assets in order to satisfy a $78,289 judgment. She sued him for alleged copyright infringement in back in 2019 and was successful. She accused him of marketing and distributing her book series Mafietta without permission.

Brooks proceeded to ask a judge to auction off his stakes in various companies like The Dash Group LLC, DGCO LLC, and Poppington LLC. She also asked that U.S. Marshals auction off Poppington’s intellectual property. This includes films like We Went To China, Honor Up, Too Honorable, and more.