Dame Dash Ordered To Explain Himself In Court Or Face Jail Time

Dame Dash has faced his fair share of legal drama in recent years, and unfortunately for him, it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. According to AllHipHop, he's been summoned to federal court in Manhattan for allegedly failing to turn over ownership documents tied to a $4 million judgment.

The order was issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger after Dash and his company Poppington LLC allegedly missed the deadline to turn in documents proving their ownership in multiple businesses and copyrights. The documents were necessary so the U.S. Marshal could auction off the assets to satisfy the judgment. As of July 14, however, the court alleges that Dash and Poppington LLC have not complied with the order.

Judge Lehrburger called this an alleged “pattern of non-compliance and delay.” A hearing has been scheduled for July 31, and Dash must explain why he believes he should not face sanctions.

Dame Dash Lawsuit

Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

If he doesn't appear, the court could hit him with financial penalties and even issue a warrant for his arrest. If he submits the required documents by July 30, he does not have to attend the hearing.

All of this stems from a lawsuit filed against Dash by filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures back in 2019 for alleged copyright infringement and defamation. Dash previously worked on the film Dear Frank until getting removed for allegedly inappropriate behavior on set. He's accused of going on to promote the film as his own despite this and calling it The List. He was ordered to pay over $800K in damages in 2022.

In 2024, Webber sued Dash again for alleged defamation. Earlier this year, he was ordered to pay out a $4 million default judgment as a result. Last month, a ruling compelled him and his company to turn over control of Dash Films Inc, Bluroc LLC, and Blakroc LLC. It also compelled him to turn over interests in Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and 1996 Songs LLC.