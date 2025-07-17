Dame Dash Ordered To Explain Himself In Court Or Face Jail Time

BY Caroline Fisher 158 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dame Dash Ordered Court Or Jail Time Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Dame Dash speaks onstage during RollingOut 2018 Ride Conference at Loudermilk Conference Center on September 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Dame Dash has been summoned to federal court in Manhattan for allegedly failing to turn over documents tied to a $4 million judgment.

Dame Dash has faced his fair share of legal drama in recent years, and unfortunately for him, it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. According to AllHipHop, he's been summoned to federal court in Manhattan for allegedly failing to turn over ownership documents tied to a $4 million judgment.

The order was issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger after Dash and his company Poppington LLC allegedly missed the deadline to turn in documents proving their ownership in multiple businesses and copyrights. The documents were necessary so the U.S. Marshal could auction off the assets to satisfy the judgment. As of July 14, however, the court alleges that Dash and Poppington LLC have not complied with the order.

Judge Lehrburger called this an alleged “pattern of non-compliance and delay.” A hearing has been scheduled for July 31, and Dash must explain why he believes he should not face sanctions.

Read More: Dame Dash & Fiancée Join The Hipsters To Promote His New Album, Perform A TikTok Routine

Dame Dash Lawsuit
2022 InvestFest
Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

If he doesn't appear, the court could hit him with financial penalties and even issue a warrant for his arrest. If he submits the required documents by July 30, he does not have to attend the hearing.

All of this stems from a lawsuit filed against Dash by filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures back in 2019 for alleged copyright infringement and defamation. Dash previously worked on the film Dear Frank until getting removed for allegedly inappropriate behavior on set. He's accused of going on to promote the film as his own despite this and calling it The List. He was ordered to pay over $800K in damages in 2022.

In 2024, Webber sued Dash again for alleged defamation. Earlier this year, he was ordered to pay out a $4 million default judgment as a result. Last month, a ruling compelled him and his company to turn over control of Dash Films Inc, Bluroc LLC, and Blakroc LLC. It also compelled him to turn over interests in Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and 1996 Songs LLC.

Read More: Dame Dash Ordered To Turn Over Assets To Satisfy Ongoing Debt

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Dame Dash Ordered Turn Over Assets Hip Hop News Music Dame Dash Ordered To Turn Over Assets To Satisfy Ongoing Debt 5.1K
Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios Music Dame Dash Takes Another Loss In Court Amid “Dear Frank” Legal Battle 1.9K
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere Crime Damon Dash Could Lose More Than 800k After Refusing To Comply With The Court 1.7K
Judge Wants Dame Dash Arrested Hip Hop News Music Judge Wants Dame Dash Arrested If He Doesn’t Comply With Court Orders 1310
Comments 0