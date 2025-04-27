Damon Dash Could Lose More Than 800k After Refusing To Comply With The Court

Damon Dash finds himself once again entangled in legal turmoil as a federal judge in New York weighs potential sanctions against him. Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, have failed to comply with court orders stemming from a longstanding financial dispute with filmmaker Josh Webber.

According to AllHipHop, at the heart of the issue lies Dash’s refusal to cooperate with discovery requests related to his assets. Plaintiffs seek access to information about Dash’s film rights and company records to enforce a judgment that now exceeds $800,000.

Court documents reveal Dash and Poppington “failed to respond to discovery requests,” prompting Webber’s legal team to request the sale and turnover of Dash’s business interests and intellectual property. The financial dispute has worsened over time.

Once a matter of hundreds of thousands, the debt has ballooned to over $4 million. Unless Dash responds by April 28, 2025, he could face further penalties for defying the court’s directives.

Damon Dash Ignores Court Order

The origins of this clash trace back to a 2022 judgment ordering Dash to compensate Webber and Muddy Water Pictures. Dash had falsely claimed ownership of the film Dear Frank, a move that sparked intense litigation.

The situation escalated in 2024 when Dash accused Webber publicly on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. Webber claims those statements derailed a $4 million film deal, resulting in a defamation suit.

Dash’s refusal to engage with the court led to a $4 million default judgment against him in March 2025. His absence from court-mandated mediation sessions and failure to provide requested documents left him vulnerable to aggressive debt-collection efforts.

In December 2024, Dash’s one-third ownership stake in Roc-A-Fella Records was auctioned off in an attempt to recoup the debt. Despite that sale, Dash remains on the hook for more than $823,000. Creditors have now shifted their focus toward his film catalog, targeting titles such as State Property, the 2002 crime drama he produced and distributed through his company.

Court filings show Webber’s team is actively pursuing ownership records for Poppington LLC’s film copyrights. If Dash continues to evade compliance, the court may authorize the seizure and public auction of his film assets to satisfy the mounting debt.