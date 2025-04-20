Hip-Hop Classic Film "State Property" Could Be Up For Grabs To Settle Damon Dash's Lawsuit

Damon Dash, once a formidable force in hip-hop and independent film, now risks losing some of his most cherished creations—including the cult-classic State Property. AllHipHop reports a California court is considering a request to seize and auction his intellectual property and personal assets, following years of legal defiance in a bitter dispute with filmmaker Josh Webber.

The ongoing conflict began with Dear Frank, a 2019 film Dash allegedly misrepresented as his own after being removed from the project. Webber and his company, Muddy Water Pictures, filed suit, claiming Dash attempted to hijack the production and distribute the film without authorization.

In 2022, the court ruled in Webber’s favor, awarding $805,000 in damages for copyright infringement and defamation. Dash was found liable after repeatedly ignoring mediation efforts, missing deadlines, and refusing to submit required legal documents.

The dispute deepened in 2025 when Dash used a podcast appearance on Earn Your Leisure to hurl personal insults at Webber, calling him a “d***head” and accusing him of theft. Webber claims the remarks sabotaged a $4 million directing deal tied to a Billy Bob Thornton project. A separate court judgment awarded him an additional $4 million for defamation.

Damon Dash's State Property

Now, Webber is asking the court to authorize the forced sale of Dash’s holdings to recover unpaid damages and legal fees. Assets on the line include copyrights to State Property, Honor Up, and Mr. Untouchable, along with valuable personal items such as Roc-A-Fella chains, an engagement ring, and a collection of gold and diamond jewelry.

According to court filings, Dash and his companies—including Poppington LLC and Dash Films Inc.—have failed to comply with discovery requests since 2019. Despite previous financial penalties, Dash has not produced the required financial records or documentation.

The plaintiffs argue that stronger enforcement is necessary. They are pressing the court to compel Dash to turn over operating agreements and ownership records so the U.S. Marshal can proceed with asset liquidation.

At the center of this legal fallout is State Property, Dash’s most iconic film. Released in 2002, the gritty crime drama starred Beanie Sigel and featured appearances from Jay-Z and other Roc-A-Fella luminaries.

Revered for its raw portrayal of street ambition, the film carved out a distinct place in early-2000s hip-hop cinema. It spawned a sequel and bolstered Dash’s status as a cultural tastemaker in Black film.

That legacy, however, now teeters on the edge. Plaintiffs are also seeking access to Dash’s broader business empire—including Blackroc LLC, The Dash Group LLC, Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and 1996 Songs LLC—to satisfy court judgments.