Damon Dash is in deeper legal waters after allegedly blowing off a federal court order while flexing his lifestyle and music moves online. Filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures just filed papers asking a judge to issue a warrant for Dash’s arrest, claiming he skipped a key deadline tied to a $4 million judgment. AllHipHop broke the news on Friday (August 8).

According to Webber’s lawyer, Christopher Brown, the Roc-A-Fella cofounder was supposed to turn over copyright records and links to his films by August 7, 2025. Instead, Brown says Dash spent the run-up to the deadline showing off “lake life” vibes. They shared that Dame announced the signing of a new artist he dubbed a “White Lesbian Aaliyah.”

That comment sparked headlines and, according to Brown, highlighted Dash’s disregard for the court. The filing urges U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger to force Dash into court on August 13—preferably in handcuffs.

Will Damon Dash Be Arrested In Latest Lawsuit?

The legal battle traces back to the 2019 thriller Dear Frank. Dash was kicked off the project but continued claiming ownership, leading to a defamation and copyright suit. After skipping court deadlines, Dash was hit with a $4 million default judgment earlier this year.

To collect, the court authorized the sale of Dash’s ownership stakes in Dash Films Inc., Bluroc LLC, and Blakroc LLC, plus several film copyrights. Dash had already sold his Roc-A-Fella Records stake, but that money got eaten up by unpaid taxes and back child support.

Judge Lehrburger ordered Dash to provide company ownership certificates and film copyright materials by July 10 so the U.S. Marshal could start auctioning assets. Dash turned over some paperwork but held back key copyrights and files. His attorney, Natraj S. Bhushan, promised to hand over the missing items by August 7.

That date came and went without compliance. Brown’s new filing says Dash has been dodging court orders for years and that it’s time for real consequences.