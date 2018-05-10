federal court
- CrimeR. Kelly's Alleged Victim Testifies That They Had Sex When She Was 15The alleged victim is reportedly R. Kelly's former goddaughter. She claimed the singer began having sex with her when she was 15 years old. By Aron A.
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Has Been Moved To Federal Court: ReportRonaldo isn't actually off the hook just yet.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Garnett Is Suing Accountant He Alleges Stole $77 Million From HimKevin Garnett says his accountant formed a collusion with a crooked wealth manager.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Can No Longer Block You On TwitterYou can now have a field day tweeting at Donald Trump because he can no longer block you. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNe-Yo & Brian McKnight Victims Of Multimillion Dollar FraudNe-Yo's former manager bled his pockets dry.By Devin Ch
- SportsSketchers Sues Adidas For Illegally Poaching High School AthletesSkechers is going after Adidas for tampering with high school & college basketball.By Devin Ch