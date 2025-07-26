Dame Dash has publicly addressed a court order requiring him to surrender nearly $800,000 in assets to filmmaker Josh Webber, following a 2022 lawsuit judgment.

Complex reports on the mogul's comments on Saturday (July 26). In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder shrugged off the legal defeat and dismissed concerns about his financial standing.

“I don’t have much in my name,” Dash said during the interview. “The companies I had to give up don’t even make money. They’ve been inactive for years.”

He went on to downplay the court-ordered losses, adding, “In any real businessman’s world, that’s a win.”

The outspoken entrepreneur also criticized those who have publicly speculated about his finances. “If people celebrate my bills, that’s an honor,” he said.

He then offered a blunt opinion, suggesting that men who fixate on other men’s financial troubles are behaving inappropriately.

“Another man worrying about another man’s pockets is like worrying about what’s behind that man’s zipper,” Dash said. “I’m not answering any man asking me about my bread. I don’t think that’s masculine.”

Damon Dash $800k Judgement

In June, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger ruled that Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, must transfer ownership of several businesses and copyrights to Webber. The entities include Dash Films Inc., Bluroc LLC, and Blakroc LLC, as well as stakes in Ocean East Improvements LLC, 1996 Songs LLC, and Lebanon Improvements LLC.

The court also ordered Dash to turn over copyrights for films such as Welcome to Blakroc, Honor Up, We Went to…China, and Too Honorable. He is required to appear in court on July 31 or risk arrest.

While Dash’s financial challenges have attracted online mockery, he has received support from at least one peer. In May, 50 Cent shared encouraging words on Instagram: “A little setback is just a lesson... Chin up.”