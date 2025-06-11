Dame Dash Ordered To Turn Over Assets To Satisfy Ongoing Debt

Dame Dash's legal battle continues, and earlier this week, things reportedly got serious for the music mogul. AllHipHop exclusively reports that a federal judge ordered that he failed to pay a court-ordered $823,284.71 judgment. The judgment stems from a lawsuit filed by filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures. It all started with the film Dear Frank, which Dash worked on before being removed for his allegedly unprofessional behavior on set.

He's accused of going on to promote the film as his own regardless, calling it The List. After getting sued for alleged copyright infringement and defamation, Dash was ordered to pay over $800K in damages in 2022.

Now, a ruling issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger compels him and his company Poppington LLC to turn over control of Dash Films Inc, Bluroc LLC, and Blakroc LLC. It also compels him to turn over interests in Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and 1996 Songs LLC.

Dame Dash Lawsuit

Damon Dash attends Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 on April 3, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios)

Reportedly, Poppington LLC must additionally forfeit copyrights to various films like Honor Up, Too Honorable, We Went to…China, and Welcome to Blackroc. Unless Dash files objections before June 16, his assets will be auctioned by the U.S. Marshal within 180 days. The proceeds from the auction would go towards the unpaid judgment, and the rest would be returned to Dash.

This is an undoubtedly unfortunate development in the case. It looks like Dash at least has support from his peers, however, including some unlikely ones. 50 Cent, for example, took to Instagram last month to give him a quick pep talk.

"Dame where you at bounce back, a little stress but no depression," he wrote. "A little set back is just a lesson, you get a little arrogant you lose blessings, but when you know how to Win you win. So quit f***ing around and Win again. Chin Up!"