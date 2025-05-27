Dame Dash Approves Auction Of His Valuable Assets

Dame Dash has officially approved the auction of several of his most valuable remaining assets to help cover a judgement awarded to filmmaker Josh Webber. According to AllHipHop, the auction includes his ownership stakes in several companies as well as the copyrights to several films and screenplays.

Among the most iconic assets is the rights to the 2002 film, State Property, which famously starred Beanie Sigel, Freeway, JAY-Z, Memphis Bleek, and other artists. The movie got a sequel, State Property 2, which is also up for sale as well as the 2007 documentary, Mr. Untouchable. A date for the auction has yet to be announced.

The judgement stems from Josh Webber filing a defamation lawsuit against him following their previous legal dispute over the film, Dear Frank. He was upset with comments Dame made on the Earn Your Leisure podcast. The latest judgment totals $4 million. The drama comes after he already had to sell off his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, last year.

Dame Dash Financial Problems

Several celebrities have shared advice for Dame Dash amid his financial struggles. Last week, 50 Cent wrote on Instagram: "A little set back is just a lesson, you get a little arrogant you lose blessings, but when you know how to Win you win. So quit f*cking around and Win again. Chin Up!"

Back in February, Cam'ron weighed in on the situation during an episode of Talk With Flee. "After opportunity, it's about keeping on hustling," Cam said on his show. "I would love to do the things Dame did. Fly private for five years straight buy two mansions in London you got a mansion in London just for your n***as and then a personal mansion in London for something else or renting them or whatever... Bro if you live like that you got to keep hustling you can't do buy all that sh*t you bought, and I'm being nice."