Dame Dash Allegedly Ruined A Director's $4 Million Opportunity To Direct Billy Bob Thornton

Dame Dash is once again under scrutiny from Josh Webber as the filmmaker is accusing him of costing him a $4 million directing opportunity to work with Billy Bob Thornton. According to AllHipHop, Webber is alleging that Dame's defamatory comments on the Earn Your Leisure podcast caused the project to fall apart. “What I lost was defamation because these guys trigger me and steal my sh*t… You think there is freedom of speech, it’s really not,” Dame allegedly said of Webber on the show.

Just days after Webber landed the directing gig in question, Rebel Entertainment founder Rock Jacobs sent an email to let him know they were dropping him. “While I haven’t had the opportunity to delve deeply into these allegations, initial online searches do not paint a favorable picture. As you can understand, our investor, being a family-oriented individual, is adamant about not associating his name or the project title with any controversial matters. Regrettably, based on the findings outlined above, I must officially terminate our agreement. Please accept this as formal written notification of our decision,” Jacobs wrote.

Dame Dash's Financial Struggles

The feud between Webber and Dame stems from the film, Dear Frank. Dame was removed from the project amid accusations of disruptive behavior on set. He ended up having to pay Webber and Muddy Water Pictures over $800,000 in damages. That was one of several alleged financial obstacles Dame has faced in recent years. In 2024, a judge ordered him to sell off his shares of Roc-A-Fella Records to help cover numerous debts.