Dame Dash's Legal Troubles Continue With New Defamation Lawsuit

2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Dame Dash is facing another lawsuit.

Dame Dash has found himself in more legal trouble after Dear Frank director Josh Webber filed a new defamation of character lawsuit against him for comments he made on the Earn Your Leisure podcast back in March. Webber initially filed the lawsuit back in April, but Dash was only just served on Tuesday. During the podcast, Dash claimed Webber “stole” from him by referencing the $1 million judgment he won back in 2022.

“I had a judgment. And I knew this dickhead Chris Brown (pause) and Josh Webber (pause) and Muddy Waters…Chris Brown the lawyer. I went through four trials with the same lawyer…What I lost was defamation because these guys trigger me and steal my sh*t…you think there is freedom of speech, it’s really not…” he said on the podcast, as noted by HipHopDX. With the lawsuit, Webber is arguing the accusation caused him to lose out on a $4 million contract to direct a film starring Billy Bob Thornton and Scott Eastwood.

Dame Dash Attends The Premiere Of "The Prince Of Detroit"

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash during "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit. Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

A judge previously ordered Dash to sell off his shares of Roc-A-Fella Records after he was unable to pay a judgment of over $800K earlier this year. According to HipHopDX, when Dash attempted to auction them off himself, Webber's lawyer, Christopher Brown warned prospective buyers that the Office of Child Support Services "added a lien to the auction in the amount of $123,562.37 for unpaid child support and Mr. Dash has a judgment against him in the case of Bunn v. Dash, 20-07389 for $30,000.00 pending in California. This too will be added. Buyer Beware when it comes to Damon Dash. My office and the United States Marshal are in control of this process. With that being said, I am negotiating with various entities to sell the judgments that are the focal point of the auction. The parties seeking to purchase the judgments fully intend to complete the auction process.”

Check out Webber's latest filing against the Roc-A-Fella co-founder above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
