Dame Dash's Lawyers Deliver Resignation Over Unpaid Fees

Dame Dash's lawyers, Felton T. Newell and Justin H. Sanders, Esqs., of Sanders Roberts LLP, have officially resigned from representing him in the lawsuit from photographer Monique Bunn. In doing so, they cited a “breach of contractual obligations to the firm,” regarding unpaid legal fees. They originally filed the motion to withdraw, last month. At the time, they alleged Dash, “failed to fulfill their financial obligations under their retainer agreement, resulting in the firm initiating an enforcement action against them.”

Attorney Christopher Brown filed the lawsuit on behalf of Bunn back in February, while arguing that the jury in a previous case regarding the unpaid use of her photographs didn't understand the damages Dash's actions had on the photographer. “The evidence at trial – which was uncontroverted – established that each photo was worth $1,500, which should have resulted in a verdict for at least $384,750,000,” Brown wrote. “It is well known that professional photographers earn much of their income through licensing their portfolio of photographs, and Defendants’ actions destroyed Ms. Bunn’s economic prospects. The jury ignored the valuation evidence and awarded zero to Ms. Bunn.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World. Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued: “It is impossible to conceive how a jury could conclude that a professional photographer’s portfolio of thousands of photos, as well as photography equipment, could be worth zero. Especially when the Plaintiff and the Defendants both testify that the damages are in the millions. A new trial is warranted under these circumstances.” Check out the resignation from Dash's attorneys below.

Christopher Brown is the same lawyer involved in the lawsuit regarding the film Dear Frank. That case resulted in Dash being ordered to sell his Roc-A-Fella Records shares to cover a $900,000 judgment awarded to Josh Webber. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

