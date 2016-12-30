resign
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Turned Down $25M From Atlantic Records To Re-Sign, According To AkademiksYB allegedly won't be returning to Atlantic – instead, he "wants to be independent."By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment FindingsGovernor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after it was found that he had sexually harassed multiple women.By Alex Zidel
- LifeDaunte Wright's Parents Speak Out & Officer Who Shot Him ResignsKim Potter, the police officer responsible for the shooting of Daunte Wright, has reportedly resigned.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJags' Chris Doyle Resigns Amid Backlash For Accusations Of Racist RemarksJaguars' director of sports performance, Chris Doyle, has resigned after facing backlash for allegedly making racist remarks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsGeorgia Police Chief Resigns After Using Racial Slurs On CameraThe Georgia police chief and one of his officers were unaware that the body cam was on.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCrossFit CEO Resigns After Making Insensitive Remarks About George FloydCrossFit co-founder and CEO, Greg Glassman, has resigned from his position after making some out-of-pocket comments about George Floyd.By Lynn S.
- RandomBuffalo Emergency Response Team Quits In Solidarity With Cops Who Shoved Old ManThe entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team has resigned in response to the suspension of two cops who were filmed shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground.By Lynn S.
- SportsHigh School Principal Resigns After Calling Kobe Bryant's Death "Karma"Liza Sejkora is no longer employed at Camas High School.By Chantilly Post
- RandomHead Of Seattle Homeless Agency Resigns After Hiring Stripper For ConferenceWild.By Chantilly Post
- CrimeForth Worth Officer Who Murdered Atatiana Jefferson Has Resigned#BlackLivesMatter.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLil Tay Exposed By Mother's Former Employer As A FraudLil Tay reportedly used her mother's employer's cars in her videos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Attorney & Assistant Resign Due To Latest Sexual Misconduct AllegationsThings are looking bad for R. Kelly.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsNike Loses Another Top Level Executive Over Misconduct ScandalNike loses another top level exec to allegations of misconduct. The 2nd in 2 days.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWynn Resorts CEO Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct AllegationsSteve Wynn has left his post as the company's head honcho.
By David Saric
- LifeTrump's NY Co-Chair Asked To Resign From School Board For Racist Obama EmailsThe Buffalo school board pressures Trump ally Carl Paladino to resign for his emails calling for the death of President Obama and for Michelle Obama to live amongst gorillas. By Angus Walker