Sonya Massey Killing: Sheriff Asks For Forgiveness, But Shoots Down Calls To Resign

The sheriff says resigning "would solve nothing."

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell became emotional while speaking about the killing of Sonya Massey during a Department of Justice Community Relations Service listening session at Union Baptist Church in Springfield on Monday. After asking for forgiveness for failing Massey, he shot down calls for his resignation arguing that it "would solve nothing."

"We failed, we did not do our jobs," Campbell said while getting emotional. "We failed Sonya., we failed Sonya's family and friends. I stand here before you with my arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness. I ask (Donna Massey, Sonya's mother) for forgiveness-- I offer up no excuses." As for whether he'll resign over the incident, he added: "I will not abandon the sheriff's office at this most critical moment. That would solve nothing."

Protestors Speak Out In The Wake Of Sonya Massey's Killing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Demonstrators with signs protest the killing of Sonya Massey by a Springfield. Illinois sheriff’s deputy, in Washington Square Park on July 28, 2024, in New York City. Massey was shot at home in the head by Sean Grayson, a Sangamon County, Illinois deputy after she called the police to report a possible prowler. Grayson has been arrested, sparking protests around the country demanding justice for Massey's death. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Massey was shot and killed in her house by Deputy Sean Grayson after she called 911 over a possible home intruder. During the check-in, Grayson instructed Massey to check on a pot of boiling water, at which point she remarked, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus." The situation further escalated and Grayson threatened to "f*cking shoot you right in your f*cking face." Despite Massey apologizing, the officer fired several shots resulting in her death.

Jack Campbell Speaks To The Public