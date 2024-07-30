Sonya Massey Killing: Sheriff Asks For Forgiveness, But Shoots Down Calls To Resign

Protest in New York for Sonya Massey killed by police in Illinois
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JULY 25: Protesters gather in Washington Square Park and marched towards Times Square to call for justice in the police killing of 36-year-old Sonya Massey in her home, Illinois on July 25, 2024 in New York, United States. Protestors marched through New York streets and chanted slogans such as 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Justice for Sonya Massey.' (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The sheriff says resigning "would solve nothing."

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell became emotional while speaking about the killing of Sonya Massey during a Department of Justice Community Relations Service listening session at Union Baptist Church in Springfield on Monday. After asking for forgiveness for failing Massey, he shot down calls for his resignation arguing that it "would solve nothing."

"We failed, we did not do our jobs," Campbell said while getting emotional. "We failed Sonya., we failed Sonya's family and friends. I stand here before you with my arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness. I ask (Donna Massey, Sonya's mother) for forgiveness-- I offer up no excuses." As for whether he'll resign over the incident, he added: "I will not abandon the sheriff's office at this most critical moment. That would solve nothing."

Protestors Speak Out In The Wake Of Sonya Massey's Killing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Demonstrators with signs protest the killing of Sonya Massey by a Springfield. Illinois sheriff’s deputy, in Washington Square Park on July 28, 2024, in New York City. Massey was shot at home in the head by Sean Grayson, a Sangamon County, Illinois deputy after she called the police to report a possible prowler. Grayson has been arrested, sparking protests around the country demanding justice for Massey's death. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Massey was shot and killed in her house by Deputy Sean Grayson after she called 911 over a possible home intruder. During the check-in, Grayson instructed Massey to check on a pot of boiling water, at which point she remarked, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus." The situation further escalated and Grayson threatened to "f*cking shoot you right in your f*cking face." Despite Massey apologizing, the officer fired several shots resulting in her death.

Jack Campbell Speaks To The Public

The police department fired Grayson and he's since been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held in jail without bail. Be on the lookout for further updates on the killing of Sonya Massey on HotNewHipHop.

