sheriff
- PoliticsCentral Florida Sheriff Champions Residents' Gun Use On Would-Be RiotersSheriff Grady Judd warns that Polk County residents are armed.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeMan In Illinois Kills Partner & Himself Fearing They Had CoronavirusA man who believed he had the coronavirus killed himself and his partner.By Cole Blake
- SportsKobe Bryant Accident: Deputy Tried Impressing Girl With Crash PhotosThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating claims that gruesome photos were taken, then shared.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAdam22's "No Jumper" Compound Held Up By Another GunmanAdam22 is calling foul on a second robbery attempt in his compound.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Judge Steps Down From Mississippi Sheriff's Case Over Alleged AffairThe judge recused herself based on her prior knowledge of R. Kelly's affair.By Aron A.
- SocietyPolice Arrest Suspect In The Murder Of Jazmine Barnes7-year old Jazmine Barnes' murder is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.By Devin Ch
- Society"Stand Your Ground" Law Protects Shooter In Deadly Fight Over Parking SpotNo arrests will be made in the event of a deadly shooting in a Clearwater, Florida.By Devin Ch
- SportsJanoris Jenkins Issues Statement On Death Of Friend In New Jersey Residence"I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation."By Devin Ch
- MusicDetectives Investigated Soldier Kidd For XXXTentacion's MurderPolice visited "Hook Fish & Chicken" to collect evidence.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAlabama Sheriff Took $750,000 Prison Budget To Buy A Beach HouseAnd it was 100% legal.
By David Saric
- SocietyKentucky Officer Gets 24 Days Without Pay For Obscene Islamophobic Facebook PostSome feel that the officer's offensive Facebook comment should disqualify him from any further police work. By Angus Walker