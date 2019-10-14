Forth Worth Officer Who Murdered Atatiana Jefferson Has Resigned

BY Aida C. 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
An NYPD officer stands nearby as a crime scene is established in front of the Triple A Aces social club on Utica Avenue on October 12, 2019 in New York City. At least four people were declared dead and three others wounded in an early morning gun fight at an illegal gambling location, according to the NYPD.
#BlackLivesMatter.

The police officer involved in the murder of Atatiana Jefferson has recently resigned. According to HipHopWired, officer Aaron Dean quickly resigned prior to getting interviewed on what would have potentially led to him facing charges. Social rights activists are severely pushed for justice to be served. Chief police officer Ed Kraus reportedly sent over the file to the FBI so they could examine whether a civil right was violated. We expect more details on this.

This past Saturday, around 2:20 a.m., Fort Worth police received a welfare call to check on a home that had its front door open and lights on. The man who called the police, James Smith, said he used the non-emergency and not 911 because there was no explicit sign of danger. The home is located in the 1200 block of E. Allen Avenue in the Hillside Morningside neighborhood. When officers arrived, they searched the perimeter of the house and saw a person standing inside, through the window. The Fort Worth Police Department released a statement on Saturday afternoon that claimed an officer perceived a threat that caused him to draw his weapon and shoot. The one-shot killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

[Via]


About The Author
Aida C.
Recommended Content
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Crime Fort Worth Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Woman In Her Own Home 3.2K
Spencer Platt/Getty Images Random Fort Worth Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Charged With Murder 4.4K
Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images Crime Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Has Been Indicted For Murder 2.6K
Black Police Precinct And Courthouse Museum Recalls Miami's Segregated Past Crime Ex-Cop Aaron Dean Sentenced To Almost 12 Years In Prison For Fatally Shooting Atatiana Jefferson 1.6K