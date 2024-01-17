Dame Dash Blames Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder For Controversial Comments

Kanye West has been sparking controversy for some time now, with his antisemitic rants overshadowing his musical abilities in recent years. Aside from his comments about the Jewish community, Ye has also taken aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new lovers, sparked debates surrounding his relationships with Julia Fox and Bianca Censori, and more. While many think the Chicago MC's behavior is the simple result of an inflated ego, others note that he's diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which can lead to manic episodes.

Dame Dash appears to agree that Ye's mental illness contributes to his controversial comments, weighing in on one of them during his recent appearance on Willie D Live. He discussed Ye showing up to TMZ headquarters back in 2018 and claiming that slavery "sounds like a choice," arguing that the artist was simply "triggered."

Read More: JAY-Z "Double-Dipped" From Roc-Nation, Dame Dash Alleges

Dame Dash Thinks Kanye West's Team Should Do Better

"Now you know that man is bipolar," he began. "Why would you bring him to TMZ and ask him questions when you know he's triggered? He's clinically bipolar." Dame Dash went on, suggesting that Ye's statement could have been misinterpreted. "I say slavery is a choice right now, but not slavery was a choice back then, right now. For us to think that there are masters is a choice right now, but I don't think he meant back then," he explained.

"Has anybody ever dealt with somebody that's bipolar?" he continued. "The one thing you don't do when someone's triggered is put them in front of cameras. The most dangerous thing for a bipolar person is money. A billionaire bipolar means while you're bipolar, everyone's still listening to you. A broke bipolar, they're putting you in the room until the ambulance comes." What do you think of Dame Dash's recent claims about Kanye West? Do you agree that his people should keep him away from cameras when he's having mental health crises? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Dame Dash Claims He Only Made $5000 In 2022, Asks To Reduce Child Support Payments

[Via]