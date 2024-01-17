Kanye West Biological Cloning Trademark Paperwork Hints At Futuristic Plans

Kanye West is a man unlike anyone else in the industry. As a Gemini, his fast-paced mind is constantly picking up new things, so it's not surprising that he's reportedly further expanding his resume into the tech world. The father of four was at the forefront of the Stem Player movement amid his DONDA 2 rollout, and since then he's only further ventured into the possibilities of modern science. After celebrating his wife Bianca Censori's 29th birthday on the fifth day of the year, Ye notably filed paperwork to trademark the phrase "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU" on January 11.

Today (January 17), XXL has more information on the "Gold Digger" rapper's future plans thanks to documents they've obtained. Most of the goods and services West plans to use the words for are in relation to interior/logo design. Interestingly though, he also named "Cloud seeding," "Graphoanalysis," "exploration services in the field of the oil, gas, and mining industries," and "biological cloning" as areas of interest.

Kanye West Files Trademark Request for Interior Design, Cloud Seeding, Cloning, and More

The outlet notes that the trademark office is still awaiting an examiner for the application. For all nine classes to gain approval, Yeezy will need to provide clear examples of goods he plans to sell using his tribute to Censori. We're curious to see what the 46-year-old has up his sleeve besides the music he spent most of late 2023 working on in Dubai.

While Kanye West strives to be the first rapper in the biological cloning game, his fans are growing more eager to hear his and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures LP. Once again, the highly anticipated project is facing delays nearly a month after its initial scheduled release date. Find out when we're expecting Ye and Dolla's album to land at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

