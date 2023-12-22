Eminem Requests Protective Order Amid "Real Housewives" Trademark Battle

In February of this year, Eminem moved to block a trademark application from Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. The two Real Housewives cast members host a podcast called Reasonably Shady. According to "the real Slim Shady," trademarking the name of their podcast would make confusion "unavoidable."

Recently, according to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, Bryant and Dixon filed a motion to compel him for a deposition. In response, Eminem requested a protective order, and argued that a deposition is "unwarranted." His legal team claims that the rapper has "limited knowledge" of the matter at hand. They also say that there are far more qualified individuals available to answer their questions.

Eminem's Lawyers Call Deposition "Unwarranted"

“Opposer’s Motion to Compel the deposition of Mathers is also premature and unwarranted because, despite Opposer’s expression that the deposition would be both duplicative and unduly burdensome given Mathers’ limited knowledge of the subjects at issue, his absence of unique knowledge of the subjects at issue and others’ superior knowledge of said issues, Applicants have made no attempt to obtain the discovery they seek via more convenient and less burdensome means," his lawyer writes.

“Opposer has offered to produce three other individuals having equal and superior knowledge to Mathers on the relevant topics,” he continues. “However, without making any attempt to assess whether they will be able to obtain the relevant information from said individuals, and having taken no depositions to date, Applicants remain insistent on deposing Mathers, a high-level and removed decision maker. Accordingly, Applicants’ Motion to Compel should be denied and … Opposer asks this Board to issue a protective order precluding the deposition of Marshall Mathers III." What do you think of Real Housewives Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon attempting to depose Eminem? What about their ongoing trademark battle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

