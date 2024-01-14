JAY-Z "Double-Dipped" From Roc-Nation, Dame Dash Alleges

Dame Dash has accused JAY-Z of "double-dipping" from Roc-Nation. "Make another HOV? Why the f-ck would I make another HOV? He was double dipping. We were paying him highly as an artist and he was double dipping from the company and it didn’t make me a lot of money. He did not generate $100million a year for me — I don’t want to make another HOV," Dame said on his America Nu podcast.

However, Dame wasn't finished. "I did make a Kanye, a Cam’ron, pause, or help. And you know, after you do that I don’t have to do anything else. But what I did do was the next year, I started another company called Rachel Roy and it generated over $100million a year. So, I didn’t make another HOV, I made another $100million company,” he continued.

Read More: Jay-Z Was The Reason Lou Williams Declared For The NBA Draft

Dame Dash Accuses JAY-Z Of Musical Theft

Furthermore, this is just the most recent accusation that Dame has made about Hov. In December, Dame accused Jay-Z of stealing from other artists. “Jay had a pattern of jacking n-ggas records. Jay has a [track] record of getting on a record after it gets hot and now he can perform that record and now it sounds like he made that record — that was his model … That’s f-cked up to the person that [made the song]," Dame claimed. His comments were made in defense of Cam'ron deleting a Hov verse from "Oh Boy".

Despite this, Young Guru came to the defense of Hov. "CAP on this narrative that jay STEALS songs 1. Jay got “I just want to love you” directly from Pharrell and made the song from scratch. Sparks says a Rick James hook. 2. “Can I get” was Irv’s idea, literally said “Jay get on this record but please keep JA” I love you OG but nah," Guru wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Do you agree with JAY-Z or Dame Dash? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Jeezy Or JAY-Z? Memphis Bleek Weighs In On Who The Bigger Artist Is

[via]