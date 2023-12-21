Young Guru Hits Back At Dame Dash Theft Claims About JAY-Z

Young Guru has spoken out in defense of JAY-Z after Hov was accused of stealing from other artists by Dame Dash. "CAP on this narrative that jay STEALS songs 1. Jay got “I just want to love you” directly from Pharrell and made the song from scratch. Sparks says a Rick James hook. 2. “Can I get” was Irv’s idea, literally said “Jay get on this record but please keep JA” I love you OG but nah," Guru wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It came after Dame claimed that JAY-Z had built his fame on stealing from other artists. “Jay had a pattern of jacking n-ggas records. Jay has a [track] record of getting on a record after it gets hot and now he can perform that record and now it sounds like he made that record — that was his model … That’s f-cked up to the person that [made the song]," Dame claimed. His comments were made in defense of Cam'ron deleting a Hov verse from "Oh Boy".

Meanwhile, JAY-Z was spotted out and about with his wife last weekend. Beyonce looked stunning in a sheer top-hot pant combination in beige as she stepped out with husband JAY-Z for dinner. Furthermore, Beyonce was all legs beyond the silver shorts and completed the outfit with a matching beige fur coat. Furthermore, she and Hov appeared to have a great time, with JAY-Z posing with a pair of empty wine bottles. Rather raunchily, one image that Beyonce included was a close-up of the back of her shorts. While it was likely meant to show the label, it was a rather booty-filled shot.

But of course, accusations of theft is not the only thing that JAY-Z has been hit with this year. Quality Control founder Coach K claimed that Jeezy was bigger Hov. “We put that mixtape out in July. And by February, we did $6 million on the road. All cash. We hadn’t even put an album out yet. And then we did Trap or Die mixtape, I knew it was a wrap. “JAY was much bigger, but I’m saying relevant. It’s moments where some of these smaller artists is more relevant than the bigger artists," K claimed on the Business Untitled podcast.

