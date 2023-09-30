Dame Dash Says Irv Gotti’s Latest Criticism Has Him Concerned About His Mental Health

Dame Dash says that he's worried about Irv Gotti's "mental health" after his former business partner claimed that JAY-Z was solely responsible for the success of Roc-A-Fella Records. Speaking on The CEO Show on Saturday, Dame fired back at the remarks.

“Irv is my brother, so sometimes I worry about his mental health,” he said during the interview. “What I see him doing is celebrating, taking his artists’ masters and selling them and saying, ‘Y’know, this is how I make my money,’ and that’s the furthest thing that I would ever do with any one of my artists. My thing is to keep a creative as economically empowered as possible ’cause you know what you get when you get a rich creative? You get a Kanye [West], you get a JAY-Z. So my artists generally end up being billionaires.”

Read More: Irv Gotti Gets Heated While Explaining Fallout With Dame Dash Over “Tales”

Dame Dash & Irv Gotti At MTV Studios

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Entrepreneur/Record Producer Damon Dash, along with rapper Irv Gotti, visits MTV's "Sucker Free" at MTV Studios Times Square on October 24, 2007. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

As for Gotti's comments, he had been speaking with N.O.R.E. on Drink Champs, last month, about JAY-Z’s The Book of HOV. There had been rumors that Dame Dash had been “removed” from the exhibit. In response, Gotti mentioned that he feels JAY-Z doesn't like Dame. “Jay didn’t need nobody,” Irv said. “[Dame] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs [Kareem Burke], so he should get credited. [But] I’m saying the making of the records — I don’t know what you want me to say. Jay didn’t need nobody. Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things — it was all Hov! Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride.” Check out Dame's response below.

Dame Dash Fires Back At Irv Gotti

JAY-Z and Dame's relationship has been rocky at best for years. In 2021, JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records sued Dame Dash over an attempt to sell Reasonable Doubt, as an NFT.

Read More: Dame Dash Believes Nas Won Jay-Z Beef, Says “Ether” Response Was “Terrible”

[Via]