Dame Dash Says Irv Gotti’s Latest Criticism Has Him Concerned About His Mental Health

Dame Dash has responded to Irv Gotti’s comments on his role at Roc-A-Fella Records.

BYCole Blake
Dame Dash says that he's worried about Irv Gotti's "mental health" after his former business partner claimed that JAY-Z was solely responsible for the success of Roc-A-Fella Records. Speaking on The CEO Show on Saturday, Dame fired back at the remarks.

“Irv is my brother, so sometimes I worry about his mental health,” he said during the interview. “What I see him doing is celebrating, taking his artists’ masters and selling them and saying, ‘Y’know, this is how I make my money,’ and that’s the furthest thing that I would ever do with any one of my artists. My thing is to keep a creative as economically empowered as possible ’cause you know what you get when you get a rich creative? You get a Kanye [West], you get a JAY-Z. So my artists generally end up being billionaires.”

Dame Dash & Irv Gotti At MTV Studios

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Entrepreneur/Record Producer Damon Dash, along with rapper Irv Gotti, visits MTV's "Sucker Free" at MTV Studios Times Square on October 24, 2007. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

As for Gotti's comments, he had been speaking with N.O.R.E. on Drink Champs, last month, about JAY-Z’s The Book of HOV. There had been rumors that Dame Dash had been “removed” from the exhibit. In response, Gotti mentioned that he feels JAY-Z doesn't like Dame. “Jay didn’t need nobody,” Irv said. “[Dame] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs [Kareem Burke], so he should get credited. [But] I’m saying the making of the records — I don’t know what you want me to say. Jay didn’t need nobody. Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things — it was all Hov! Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride.” Check out Dame's response below.

Dame Dash Fires Back At Irv Gotti

JAY-Z and Dame's relationship has been rocky at best for years. In 2021, JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records sued Dame Dash over an attempt to sell Reasonable Doubt, as an NFT.

