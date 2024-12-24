Dame Dash Puts Jay-Z On Blast For "F**king Up" Beanie Sigel's Life

On the Set of "State Property 2" - March 12, 2004
Beanie Sigel and Damon Dash during On the Set of "State Property 2" - March 12, 2004 in Yonkers, New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)
Dame is still bothered by it.

Dame Dash has been airing out all of his grievances with Jay-Z. The two men used to run Roc-A-Fella with an iron fist, but have had a severe falling out over the last two decades. Dame Dash has no problem using his ties with Hov and the rest of the Roc artists to stay in the pop culture conversation. Especially since Jay-Z's reputation has come under fire in recent weeks. Dash recently called out the rapper for the way he treated former Roc-A-Fella signee Beanie Sigel.

Dame Dash claimed he did a lot to help Beanie Sigel's career, and was bothered by the fact that Sigel chose to side with Jay-Z when Roc-A-Fella was falling apart. "That one hurt," he admitted. "I did a lot. I chose State Property over Roc Wear." Dash then claimed that Jay-Z "tricked" Beanie Sigel, and derailed what he felt was going to be a very promising career as a rapper. "It's almost like [Jay] tricked Beans to shelf him," Dash asserted. "He f*cked his life up, to me, doing that." Dash went as far as to claim that Beanie Sigel was going to be his "new Jay," but the old Jay made sure that it never came to fruition.

Dame Dash Claims Beanie Would've Been The "New Jay"

Dame Dash likened Beanie Sigel and the rest of the State Property group to N.W.A. and felt that they could have become a major pop culture fixture. The former Roc-A-Fella mogul asserted that Beanie Sigel would have been a superstar if Beans had chosen to go with him instead of Jay. "The sh*t I had planned for him, he f*cked his own self up for that one," Dash explained. "Like I had the movies, I had the clothing line." He also revealed that his intention was to make Beanie Sigel and Cam'ron vice presidents of Roc-A-Fella, since they both have their own labels.

Dame Dash lamented the fact that everything turned out the way it did. Evidently, Beanie Sigel felt the same way Dash did about Jay-Z after a few years. The Philadelphia rapper released a diss against his former mentor in 2009 called "Go Off." Beans and Hov eventually squashed their beef, however, when they appeared together during a 2015 concert.

...