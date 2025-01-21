Beanie Sigel Claims Jay-Z "Cheated" And Ghostwrote For Memphis Bleek

Jay-Z in Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom - November 11, 2007
Rapper Memphis Bleek, Rapper Beanie Sigel and Rapper Jay-Z perform at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 11, 2007 in New York City. **Exclusive** ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Beans was annoyed by the practice.

Beanie Sigel and Jay-Z have a complicated relationship. Jay helped make Beanie Sigel a star, but the latter has also detailed the ways in which Jay let him down as well. The two men are in a decent place at the moment, but that hasn't stopped Beanie Sigel from airing out some of Jay-Z's dirty laundry. He sat down with the Art of Dialogue, and claimed that Hov actually ghostwrote songs for another Roc-A-Fella protege, Memphis Bleek. Furthermore, Beans claimed that his boss always gave Bleek the edge when all three of them got on a song together.

"Of course, Jay helped Bleek out on a lot of sh*t," Beanie Sigel asserted. "You can hear it." He told the fans to keep an ear out for Memphis Bleek's rhyme scheme. Beans then accused Hov of "cheating" for Bleek when it came time to show out on Roc posse cuts. "He had to cheat for Bleek," Beans explained. "Especially if us three was on a record together. If I ain't right there with Jay, too far behind him, Bleek wouldn't have stood a chance." Beanie Sigel pointed to the recording of The Dynasty: Roc La Familia album in 2000 as the most notable "ghostwriting" instance.

Beanie Sigel Alleges Jay-Z "Helped" Bleek Out

"Let's just say it was five records," Beanie Sigel recalled. "Me and Jay and Bleek was supposed to be on 'em. And he wasn't on none of them. Like for weeks." The rapper then claims that all of Memphis Bleek's verse suddenly appeared. "Then one day, I come to the studio and Bleek on four of the records," he said. "I wasn't there. I know he had a little assistance. He got the alley oop." Beanie Sigel isn't the only person who has accused Memphis Bleek of needing a ghostwriter. Dame Dash, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella, made a similar claim in a 2024 interview.

"Jay was writing a lot of his rhymes, so if Jay retired, that meant Bleek’s business would’ve ended too," Dash alleged. Memphis Bleek clapped back at Dash via Twitter. The rapper dismissed the ghostwriting claims and accused his former boss of saying anything for attention. "He wilding right now, bro," Bleek tweeted out. The fact that two credible sources have made this claim, however, does force one to take it more seriously.

