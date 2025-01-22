Beanie Sigel Put On Blast After Accusing Jay-Z Of Trying To Overshadow Him

During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Beanie Sigel shared an interesting theory about Jay-Z, which has since earned him a great deal of backlash. He suggested that the Roc Nation founder would try to overshadow his music releases by releasing music of his own when they were labelmates. “I used to have questions like, ‘Why every time my album dropped, Jay would drop right on top of me or right before me?'” he admitted.

“Back then it was physical copies, so if you had $20 that you saved up and you were gonna buy an album — and it’s under the same house, Roc-A-Fella — between Jay and Beanie Sigel, nine times out of 10 you’re going to buy the JAY-Z album," he continued. “I never understood that. Every single album that I dropped, Jay dropped right on top of me. To have in-house competition of that magnitude was crazy. I always thought, ‘Let me breathe!'”

Social media users aren't exactly buying Sigel's claims, however. One X user even decided to take a closer look at the two performers' release schedules when they were labelmates in the 2000s. “Did Jay-Z REALLY step on Beanie Sigel’s album releases? Let’s not just take Sigel’s word as truth, let’s look at the facts,” they wrote.