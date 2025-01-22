Beanie Sigel Put On Blast After Accusing Jay-Z Of Trying To Overshadow Him

Jay-Z in Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom - November 11, 2007
Rapper Jay-Z performs at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 11, 2007 in New York City.
Social media users aren't buying Sigel's claims.

During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Beanie Sigel shared an interesting theory about Jay-Z, which has since earned him a great deal of backlash. He suggested that the Roc Nation founder would try to overshadow his music releases by releasing music of his own when they were labelmates. “I used to have questions like, ‘Why every time my album dropped, Jay would drop right on top of me or right before me?'” he admitted.

“Back then it was physical copies, so if you had $20 that you saved up and you were gonna buy an album — and it’s under the same house, Roc-A-Fella — between Jay and Beanie Sigel, nine times out of 10 you’re going to buy the JAY-Z album," he continued. “I never understood that. Every single album that I dropped, Jay dropped right on top of me. To have in-house competition of that magnitude was crazy. I always thought, ‘Let me breathe!'”

Beanie Sigel Gets Called Out Over Jay-Z Claims Made In New Interview

Social media users aren't exactly buying Sigel's claims, however. One X user even decided to take a closer look at the two performers' release schedules when they were labelmates in the 2000s. “Did Jay-Z REALLY step on Beanie Sigel’s album releases? Let’s not just take Sigel’s word as truth, let’s look at the facts,” they wrote.

“Jay-Z – Vol. 3… Life And Times Of S. Carter – 12/28/1999. Beanie Sigel – The Truth – 2/29/2000. Jay-Z – The Dynasty: Roc La Familia – 10/31/2000. Beanie Sigel – The Reason – 5/26/2001. Jay-Z – The Blueprint – 9/11/2001," they added. The fan continued to go through the artists' release schedules before slamming Sigel. "The facts show that this is a lie," they claimed. "These n***as get on these interviews and start lying and nobody ever gives them any pushback." This isn't all Sigel had to say in his latest interview, however. He also accused Jay-Z of ghostwriting for Memphis Bleek, alleging that he "had to cheat for Bleek."

